CHANIN, Douglas Keith: February 12, 1928 - October 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and husband Keith at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife Willa and their three children; Susanne, Brett (Jo), Lee (Cindy), granddaughters; Melissa and Courtney, grandsons: Arik, Christopher, Keenan, Jordan, Reid and great grandsons; Lincoln, Mason, Phoenix and Jared. Dad was born and raised in Stonewall, Manitoba where he was the 4th of 5 children, born to Sam and Gladys Chanin. After high school, he joined the RCMP at 18 years of age. He was a member of the Musical Ride that performed in England for the Queen's Coronation celebrations in 1953 and then over the next three months, went on to tour Great Britain. Mom and Dad married in the fall of 1953 and they shared a life together for the next 67 years. Being a member of the RCMP ensured they experienced many areas of BC including Revelstoke, Chilliwack, Keremeos, Prince George and Surrey. Dad retired from the RCMP after 25 years and then spent 15 years as an Inspector with the BC LCB before he and Mom embraced retirement in Penticton. The great outdoors was one of Dad's passions, as was hunting and fishing. He and Mom shared a dream of a cabin on a lake and they were fortunate enough to purchase the perfect lot on the perfect lake and build a cabin which has now been in our family over 50 years and loved by five generations. At age 60, after many years of poking fun at the game of golf, he began playing under the tutelage of his brother in-law Jim and quickly learned to enjoy all the sport has to offer. He was famous in our family for his gift of story telling; tales of his childhood, hunting trips and career. He was a lifelong reader and passed his love of reading onto his children and grandchildren. He is cherished by his family and will be dearly missed by us all. Rest In Peace - Keith, Brother, Husband, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Friend. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Penticton Salvation Army. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com
