FORSYTH, Douglas Lance: January 13, 1947 Kelowna BC-May 30, 2020 Penticton, BC It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loving Uncle Doug. He was predeceased by his parents Pearl and Alex Forsyth, and his sister Beverly Torgerson. He is survived by his older brother Donald Forsyth(Margaret) and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime friend Bill McConnell(Linda) and his Cherry Lane coffee buddies. He had many friends who will also miss Doug's presence. Doug's true calling was his fascination for magic and performing as an illusionist. He had the great opportunity to work with the world renowned illusionist and hypnotist "Reveen" at The Cave Supper Club in downtown Vancouver. He described this as "the best time of my life". Doug then spent many years in Edmonton as a nurse assistant and where he also entertained and enjoyed performing his magic at children's birthday parties. In 1992 he moved back to the Okanagan, specifically Penticton, where he was known as Prof "B" Fuddle and continued to perform his magic at children's birthday parties, as well as Adult luncheons/Dinners and Private Functions. He will be lovingly remembered by all. Goodbye "Dougie Claus" - you are loved. The family would like to thank our "Super Hero" Nurses on level 6 for their compassion and guidance during this difficult time. A heartfelt thank you to the Social Workers involved with Doug's care and support, and NP Lindsey Redl for her patience with the "D" list. Bless you all. No service by request.



