More Obituaries for Ed Bonnier
Ed Bonnier

Ed Bonnier Obituary
Bonnier Ed: passed away August 8, 2019. Leaving behind his wife Joan Bonnier of 45 years, 5 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was born in Pincher Creek, Alberta and lived most of his life in B.C. The past 24 years in Penticton. His proudest moment was when he was installed as President of the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans in Canada. He is now free from the wife's heck, when he wants to and flies with no fear or pain.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 16, 2019
