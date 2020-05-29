HAGEN, Ed: Jul 14, 1938 - May 3, 2020 John Edward "Ed" Hagen passed away on May 3, 2020. Ed leaves behind his sister Gladys (Len) and brother Rich; his children John (NJ), Barbara (Tony), Jim and Bob; his grandchildren Derek (Aaron), Tanner (Jaclyn), Cassidy (Amy) and Rowen (Taylor); and his great-grandchildren Asher and Emmett. Ed's greatest legacy was captured in Sinatra's 'My Way'. He lived and died on his own terms, without regret, stating that if he could do it all again he would do more of the same and start sooner. Ed was the epitome of 'work hard, play hard'. As a youngster, he watched his uncle save to buy a quarter section of land in Evansburg, sight unseen. The land was covered in trees and rocks. Ed spent many long hours picking rocks out of that dirt to make the land viable for farming. He attacked his own career with the same commitment, working his way up the ranks of the Alberta government from a court clerk to senior manager. He carved out a role as an optimizer, being strategically placed in departments to improve process and increase productivity. There was hardly a sport that Ed didn't like, although much of Ed's play time was spent on ball diamonds, in hockey arenas and curling clubs. He began his fastball days as a catcher, but progressed into coaching where he spent decades; most notably coaching the Edmonton Monarchs in the 1970's. His strategy in the workplace translated into strategy on the ball diamond, always analyzing. His fastball family became lifelong friends. Ed curled for over 40 years, finally tossing his curling shoes off the bridge in Nelson. Ed was a devoted hockey fan, both to his sons' teams and to the NHL. Hockey Night in Canada was standard family viewing, as was Stampede Wrestling. Ed was a season ticket holder for the Edmonton Eskimos, and then switched his affection to the NFL, remaining loyal to his beloved Cowboys to the end. Ed was a strong personality: intelligent, witty and opinionated. He was likable, and always believed that life was not so serious that you couldn't 'reach down into your socks and pull out a joke'. Ed was a lifelong learner. He loved to debate, mainly sports and politics. He was a great host - welcoming a wide variety of people into his life and his home. He loved to cook, to be outdoors and to watch people. Ed moved from Edmonton to Nelson, BC when he retired, leaving the land where there was '10 months of winter and 2 months of poor skating.' After a few years in Nelson, he relocated to Kelowna - his paradise. He loved to entertain old friends travelling through and easily made new friends. His last two years saw him back in Edmonton, closer to family as his body started to betray him. Despite his declining mobility cramping his usual 'on the go' style, his mind and wit remained as sharp as ever. Ed's kids - John, Barb, Jim and Bob - want to thank the many great people we've met over the years who were friends of our Dad. We have enjoyed tagging along on his many adventures and we know that your lasting friendship was important to him. As kids, Dad made sure we all knew how to ride a bike, skate, shoot a puck, throw a spiral and hit a ball (we also knew how to administer a 'full nelson' and 'the sleeper'!). If so inclined, please acknowledge Ed's love of sport by making a memorial donation to sportcentral.org or comriessportsequipmentbank.org so that more kids can experience the benefits of sports.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 29, 2020.