KREITZ, Edgar "Eddy": Edgar Kreitz went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 80 years. He was born in Germany on May 12, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christel; daughters Brenda Quintana (Yuri) of Boston and Rita Clarke (Brad) of Kelowna; and his beloved grandsons: Logan, Nicolas, and Kenny. He is also survived by his brothers: Walter (Helga), Gert (Edith), and Dieter (Uta); and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Ewald and Lina Kreitz, and his oldest brother Werner (Annemarie). Edgar & Christel emigrated from Germany to Kelowna in 1966 and enjoyed living in the beautiful Okanagan Valley. Edgar owned his own business as an electrical contractor, volunteered many hours at his church, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to his daughters, friends & neighbors. He took up sailing at the age of 50 and delighted in the weekly races at the yacht club and leisure sailing with his wife on weekends and holidays. Edgar loved to spend time with his grandsons, enjoyed attending their sporting events, and traveling with them. Edgar's spirit, full of love, joy and adventure will be dearly missed. He will live forever in our hearts. Our gratitude and thanks go to Dr. Daniel Obedkoff and Patti Flansburg, to the staff at Central Okanagan Hospice House, to Pastor Patricia Giannelia, and to our many caring friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edgar's memory can be made to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) or a charity of your choice. The Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to COVID restrictions, the Memorial Service will be by invitation only. To view the service, leave condolences for the family, or upload memories, please visit his obituary at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
.