STILES, Edgar Patrick "Pat": Feb. 23, 1934 - Jan. 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband/dad/grampa on Jan. 31, 2020. Pat Stiles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cathy; his four children Pat (Penny), Leah Cuthbert (Bob), Jim (Pao) and Megan (Philip); and his three Cuthbert grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon), Caitlin (Stan) and Meghan (Daniel). Born and raised in Viking, AB, Pat graduated from high school at Alberta College in Edmonton and attended the University of Alberta, graduating in Pharmacy in 1956. On Valentine's Day, 1959, Pat married his forever love, Cathy, in Edmonton, AB. Pat and Cathy started their lives together in St. Albert, AB until moving to Westlock, AB in the mid-60s. In 1972, they moved their family to Kelowna, BC to enjoy the warmer climate and many activities the community offered. In 1976, Pat purchased Dyck's Pharmacists, which he co-owned and operated until 1996, when he retired. Pat's passions included caring for his family, his many dogs & cats, playing golf (which he both loved and despised with equal passion!), curling, skiing, and his backyard, where he loved to tell lies and share guffaws with friends and family over a beer or two. Our hearts are saddened by his passing; however, we are forever grateful for his many gifts to us, including his wry and witty sense of humour, his keen interest in history and current events, his belief in fairness and fair play, his affinity for wordplay, his athleticism and finally, his unwavering kindness, compassion and integrity. How lucky we all are to be blessed by a man whose first and lasting commitment was to his family. Whether it was staying up late to help us cram for exams, early morning wake ups and after-school rides so we didn't miss band rehearsals, sports practices or competitions, or weekends at the ski hill, he was always there with us, and for us. He will live forever in our hearts and minds. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in honour of Pat's memory. Family and friends will come together to remember and celebrate Pat on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club on 1297 Glenmore Drive. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 15, 2020