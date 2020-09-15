SZABO, Edith Elizabeth (neé Moffatt): Edith Elizabeth passed away peacefully following a battle with cancer while surrounded by her family at the Moog and Friends hospice house on September 12, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David (Michou) and Gil, granddaughters, Avalon (Blake) Apolzer and Samantha, great grandchildren Jake and Shay, sister Helen Kingsley in Ottawa and all her extended family and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis in 1986, and sister, Velma in 1981 and parents. Edith was a teacher in many ways. She took her teacher training in Ottawa and taught six years in Ontario (four of them in Ottawa) before coming to British Columbia in 1957. She taught 22 years in various places in British Columbia including 17 in Penticton. Edith was a member of the Penticton United Church where she was active in UCW and on a couple of committees. Special thanks to Dr. Bannerman and Dr. Lawrie and the staff at the Moog and Friends Hospice House for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue in Penticton on Saturday, September 19 at 10 AM for family and close friends. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed via a link available on Edith's tribute page at www.everdenrust.com
. In lieu of flowers, and if so desired, donations may be made to Penticton United Church or Moog and Friends Hospice House. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com