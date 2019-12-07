|
|
SHEWFELT, EDITH MARION: passed away with her family by her side on December 2, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her children Clark (Nancy) Shewfelt of White Rock, BC and Lisa (Dave) Spalding of Penticton, BC; 4 grandchildren: Lauren (Cam), Caroline (Stu), Mark, and Nolan; 3 great grandchildren: Stella, Baker, and Roscoe; and sister-in-law Netty Johnson. Edith is sadly predeceased by her parents Selma and Louis Johnson; husband Bob Shewfelt; daughter Karen Shewfelt; sister Carrie (Harold) Krobel; brother Edwin Johnson; and infant brothers John and Edward. Born in Estevan, SK, Edith moved with her family when she was small to Cranberry Portage, MB where her mother ran a restaurant. During WW II they moved to Ajax, ON temporarily where her mother, father, and sister worked at a munitions plant. After the war, they returned to Cranberry Portage where her family purchased the Great Northern Hotel. A very bright student, she skipped grade 7 and later left high school early to take a secretarial course. While working at the hotel, she met Bob Shewfelt and they married in 1953. In 1967, with three kids in tow, they moved from Cranberry Portage to Summerland, BC with several other families. After losing their furniture factory business to a tragic fire, they, along with sister Carrie and her husband Harold Krobel, built a restaurant, coffee shop, dance, and banquet hall in 1969. The "Orchard Inn" was a successful business where they had many great memories. During this time, Edith worked at the cannery by day and the restaurant in the evening. After selling the restaurant building to the RCMP in 1975, she worked at the packing house until retirement. Edith loved curling, cribbage, bridge, bingo, dancing, having coffee and playing cards with friends, and trips to Reno. She was an excellent knitter, often winning first place at the fall fair for her Norwegian and angora sweaters. She had a quiet, but quick wit and always enjoyed a good laugh. We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the marvelous staff at Prairie Valley Lodge for their kind and compassionate care, as well as her friends, doctors, and pastor for their support. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerland Alliance Church, 14820 Victoria Rd. N, Summerland, BC with Pastor Rick Gay officiating. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 7, 2019