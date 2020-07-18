1/
Edna Bernice FRENCH
FRENCH, Edna Bernice: 1929-2020 Edna Bernice French, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She was born in Penticton, BC on March 19, 1929, where she spent her entire life. She married Bob French in March of 1952. She worked as a switchboard operator for the Okanagan Telephone Company for many years and retired in 1978. Her oldest son, Fred predeceased her in 1990, and husband, Bob in 1998. She is survived by her sons, Rick (Janice), Mike (Kathy); 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Olive and brother, Alan (both of California). She will be fondly remembered by the many friends she made over the years, and sadly missed and always loved by her family. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 18, 2020.
