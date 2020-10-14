PUGH, Edna Frances: Edna Frances Pugh of West Kelowna, BC, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Edna arrived in this world on December 28, 1928 in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, the third of six children born to Margaret Vickors (Crosson) Plewes and Albert Russell Plewes. She grew up on a farm near Spy Hill, Saskatchewan. She attended school in Spy Hill, where she excelled both academically and athletically. She was a talented baseball player, and her striking good looks were complemented by her pleasant personality. After she graduated from high school in Spy Hill, she studied Psychiatric Nursing at the Weyburn Psychiatric Hospital, where she met and fell in love with a fellow student, Rodger Pugh, a farm boy from Rose Valley, Saskatchewan. Edna and Rodger were married on December 28, 1951 and graduated together the following spring. The next year, the couple moved to Saskatoon, where Rodger began medical classes at the University of Saskatchewan and Edna worked at the Red Cross blood donor clinic. Their first-born child died of a respiratory illness. However, together they eventually conceived and raised six children, four girls and two boys. Edna loved them all, and taught them many valuable life lessons through her words and actions. In 1957, Edna and Rodger moved their growing family to the small prairie town of LeRoy, Saskatchewan, where Rodger, newly-graduated from Medical College, began his first practice as family physician. During their time in LeRoy from 1957 to 1961, Edna operated the small hospital's second-hand x-ray machine and also performed all the lab work at the hospital; all while taking care of the children, cooking, cleaning and gardening. During her years in LeRoy, Edna was active in the United Church and several community organizations. The family moved to Moose Jaw for a year before returning to Saskatoon in 1962. She was thrifty with the family's finances during the 1960s when her husband was taking post-graduate classes in anaesthesia. She spent countless hours every fall home-canning fruits and vegetables for the winter, knitting mittens, patching clothes and darning holes in kids' socks. But stretching the dollars meant there was always money available for fun stuff, including sailing lessons and even a cross-country family road trip to Expo 67 in Montreal during Canada's Centennial year. She had a kind and generous heart, but she was also a strict disciplinarian when the need arose. In the fall of 1968 the family moved to their new home on the banks of the North Thompson River near Kamloops. In 1975, Edna and Rodger and the three youngest children moved to Westbank. In the early 1980s, after the last of the kids had graduated from high school, Edna and Rodger moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Rodger joined the staff at the King Faisal Research Hospital. During those years, they made strong and lasting friendships with people from many countries; and travelled to every continent except Australia and Antarctica. When they returned to Westbank in the 1990s to retire, they devoted their energy to making their community a better place by getting involved in Westbank's United Church, Seniors and Lions Clubs. Edna was a graceful dancer, a dedicated collector of antique sad irons, an accomplished skier and golfer, and a surprisingly competitive ping-pong player. Her artistic talents were evident in the flowers around her home, and also in the beautiful wind-sculpted 'desert rose' sandstone collection in her china cabinet. She was an avid reader and card player, even in her later years as she struggled with dementia. In 2012, three years after her husband's passing, she moved to an apartment in the Westwood Retirement Resort in West Kelowna. She was very fond of her new home and received the best of care from the staff. During her final years, she was always working on a puzzle, and even though it might take weeks or months, she would always finish it and immediately move on to another one. Edna was predeceased by her husband Rodger Pugh; her parents, Vicky and Russell Plewes; her infant son Lester Kim Pugh; her grandchildren David Baehl and Rachael Baehl Wissink; brothers Grant Plewes and Frank Plewes; sister Deane Murray; brother-in-law Ralph Murray; and sisters-in-law Helen Plewes and Arlene Plewes. Edna leaves to mourn her six children Kay (Fred) Baehl of West Kelowna,BC; Terry (Monica Ethier) of Warman, Saskatchewan; Beverly (Grant) Hunter of Winfield, BC; Leslie (Stu) Ogren of Fresno, California, USA; Wade (Jackie) Pugh of Delta, BC; and Marie (Yves Maumary) Petraitis of Switzerland; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Jack Plewes of Keremeos, BC; sister Merle (Lloyd) Godwin of Tantallon, Saskatchewan; and sister-in-law Alice Plewes of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, there will be no public viewing or funeral at this time. A celebration of Edna's life, and interment of her ashes following cremation, will be held at a later date when health restrictions are lifted and larger family gatherings are permitted.



