DICKINSON, Edward: 1932 - 2020 Age 88, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Penticton Regional Hospital. Raised in Manitoba, Edward spent most of his working life nursing in many places across Canada before retiring to Penticton. His ashes will be interred in the family plot in Carmen, Manitoba in 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com