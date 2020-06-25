MORGENSTERN, Edward Emil: Passed away June 20, 2020 at Haven Hill Care Centre. He was born December 29, 1944 in Penticton, the third son of Lois and Emil Morgenstern. Survived by his siblings Fern Gibbard, Bruce, Dave and Brian Morgenstern and their families. He lived for many years in Enderby where he was an active volunteer for community events and for the Royal Canadian Legion. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Fathima Abdul Hameed. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 25, 2020.