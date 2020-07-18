1/1
Edwin Lawrence HUFFMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUFFMAN, Edwin Lawrence: May 26, 1959 - July 12, 2020 On July 12, 2020 Ed passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital, after a brave fight against pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Ed was predeceased by his father, William Huffman, and step-father Tom Woolridge. He will be fondly remembered by his mother; Sonia Shaw, his loving wife; Vickie-Lynne, three children; Daiya (Blake), Phia (Mike), and Jacob, grandchildren; Jordan, Jaxon and Octavia, along with his siblings; Ken, Linda and Glen, and many other nieces and nephews. Ed was a loving husband, dedicated father, passionate Grandpa, devoted son, and loyal brother. He lived in Oliver for over 40 years, working in various roles within the fruit industry and as a paramedic for 15 years. He particularly loved to spend time with his grandkids, travel with Vickie, golf, ride his motorbike, and drive his backhoe. His quick wit, and strong presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private service is being held by his family. A larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending the celebration of life, please contact the family at edwinlawrencehuffman@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the BC Cancer Foundation, in support of Pancreatic Cancer Research. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium
5855 Hemlock Street
Oliver, BC V0H 1T0
(250)498-0167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved