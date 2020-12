LEKEI, Edwin: 1928 - 2020 Edwin Lekei passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He was born on July 1, 1928 to Adam and Ida Lekei. Edwin will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife, Alma; children Donald (Helen) and Sharon (Wayne); his 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moog & Friends Hospice House. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com