YAMAOKA, Eileen "Audrey" Hisako (née Nakagawa): February 7, 1926 - Salmon Arm, British Columbia November 8, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Eileen Yamaoka of Calgary, AB passed away in her sleep on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 94 years, at Evanston Grand Village, where she resided for the last six years. Eileen was born the 4th child out of 8 children on February 7, 1926 in Salmon Arm, BC where she grew up and attended school. Her parents farmed fruit and vegetable on a hillside there near the current airport. They later moved to a mountain region close by and farmed there. As a child, Eileen vividly remembers that she and her siblings' average day began at 6:00 a.m. They had many chores to do on the farm including picking strawberries, raspberries and black currants, on top of walking at least 3 miles to school and coming home from school to do more chores. Eileen and her siblings went to the Salmon Arm School and she would recall saying during war times: "I wish I had a broom like everyone else," as brooms were used to play guns. All the non-Japanese school children could march and practice drills in the gym while the Japanese children had to watch through the gym windows. After graduating from high school, she did housework for the Archbishop in Vernon, BC earning $30.00 a month. In the evenings, she would take typing courses. Eileen married Iwamatsu Yamaoka on February 18, 1946. They lived in Kelowna, BC. Eileen and Iwamatsu had three children, Helen, Carol and Brian (twins), along with Iwamatsu's sons, Bob and Roy, from a previous marriage (wife passed away). When Iwamatsu was admitted to long term care, Eileen moved to Calgary, AB where her two daughters, Helen and Carol resided. In Calgary, at the age of fifty-five she attended Business College and after graduating Eileen worked for an oil company until she retired at sixty-five. Eileen loved dog obedience classes, always attending with Mrs. Chiba. Eileen and her dog spent several Christmases with family at Spences Bridge going fishing. She really enjoyed playing card games (especially 31) with her grandchildren, always putting up her money for the pot. Her hobbies were travelling, fishing, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, cross stitching, carpentry, gardening and bowling. Eileen loved to listen to Daniel O'Donnell. The song "Peace in The Valley" filled her with peacefulness. The song "I Won't Have to Cross the Jordan Alone", made her happy because she could picture Jesus waiting for her with open arms. The song also inspired her to visualize writing her name in the sand. Eileen also liked to listen to Wilf Carter music. Eileen leaves behind four children, sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Eileen's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com
