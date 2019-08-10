Home

E.L. "Ted" MILLINGTON

MILLINGTON, E.L. "Ted": January 31st, 1925 - August 1st, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Ted Millington announces his passing. His memory will be in our hearts forever. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth and daughter, Cheryl. Survived by his sons, Dave (Peggy) and Bruce (Dayle) and grandchildren, Kevin (Michelle), Scott (Tammy), Ty (Lauren), Shannon (Rob) and Rod. Great grandchildren Logan, Ian, Payten, Brooke, Freya, Ben, Adryan and Oliver.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 10, 2019
