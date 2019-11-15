|
Hamilton, Elaine: November 14, 1929 - November 11, 2019. It is with abiding love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Elaine Diana Hamilton (nee Rooke), of Penticton. A long-term original resident of the West Bench, Elaine was predeceased in 2016 by her loving husband, Alexander Roy Hamilton, of 63 years, and previously by her brothers and sisters (William Rooke, Phyllis Kruidhof, Kenneth Rooke, Dorothy Rooke) and by her grandson, Connor Mackenzie Hamilton. Elaine is survived by her children, Anne Hamilton, Cindy Furtado, and Ian Hamilton, son-in-law George Furtado, daughter-in-law Kelly McKay, and by her 6 grandchildren, Jenna Furtado, Justin Furtado, Elizabeth Obermeier, Katharina Obermeier, Stephanie Obermeier, and Evan Hamilton, and by one great-granddaughter, Aislynn Furtado. Loving and supporting her husband, children and grandchildren was very important to her as a wife and mother. She also worked for many years at Woodward's store at Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton, in the Mens and Boyswear Department. Retirement found her deeply involved in volunteer efforts with the Business and Professional Women's Association of Penticton (serving as President and Vice-President) and the Quilters' Guild of Penticton. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her as a kind, gentle, nurturing soul, who loved to laugh, and most especially by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton on Saturday, November 16th at 1 p.m.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 15, 2019