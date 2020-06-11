DUFRESNE, Elenne Eva: September 30, 1928 - June 7, 2020 Elenne, or Helene as she preferred to be called, was the sixth of seven children born to Alexandre and Alice Dufresne of Elie, Manitoba. Helene was a much loved Aunty and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews in Canada and United States. She is predeceased by her sisters Claire Patry and Jeannette Gauvin, and brothers George, Arthur, Edmond and Charles. From early days, she was an independent spirit and an adventurer, travelling extensively through Europe when it could still be done for a dollar a day. With that early experience, there was hardly a country or continent she did not visit during her long life. She will always be remembered as the Aunty who left home at an early age to see the world and came home from every new adventure with souvenirs, special gifts and exciting stories to tell her young nieces and nephews. She lived in Montreal during Expo 67, worked at Calgary City Hall, then spent many years with the Federal civil service in Vancouver. She retired in Penticton and there began extensive volunteer work in her community and was an active parishioner at St. John Vianney Parish Church. From Penticton, she set out every winter in a well-used camper van for a marathon road trip to San Felipe on Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Her numerous friends will remember her as a very social person, feisty at times, but always a genuinely kind and generous soul. She remained active and independent to the end and for that, many thanks to the staff and her friends at Charles Manor and most recently The Village By The Station in Penticton, especially her friend and caregiver Maria. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is possible for friends and relatives to gather, reminisce and raise a glass to Helene. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 11, 2020.