|
|
DEMUYNCK, Elise: 1934 - 2019. Elise passed away peacefully with her two daughters, Star and Sandi, by her side. Elise desired no service. There will be a light reception at Elise's home for friends and family on September 4th, 2019 at 1pm at #130, 3360 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna. For more information on Elise's life, please visit Hanson's website at www.hansonsfuneral.ca/notices/Elise-Demuynck. Star and Sandi would like to sincerely thank the individuals in the MAiD program for their compassion and care. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hansonsfuneral.ca/notices/Elise-Demuynck.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 30, 2019