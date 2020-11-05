1/1
Elizabeth Ann GRISON
GRISON, Elizabeth Ann: It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Ann Grison announces her passing after a lengthy battle with cancer on the early morning of November 2, 2020 at the age of 79 years young. Ann will be lovingly remembered by her 4 children: Rod (Lisa), Susan (Dallas), Angela (Rob) and Jennifer (Brian), her two sisters Lynda & Joannie and 8 grandchildren: Trevor, Shaylee, Chantelle, Austin, Mattias, Nathaniel, Brayden & Brandon - who she truly adored, and her faithful feline companion Smokey. Ann was very active in the community. She battled her many illnesses long and hard - her love of cats seemed to be symbolic in her own life journey as she well outlived her "9-lives". "Momma" was a symbol of strength to her children beating the odds many times over. Her family was always by her side. Heaven has truly gained an Angel! Her family wishes to thank Dr. Welsh and the Renal Dept. at KGH for their special care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Kidney Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions a Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. The service will be live streamed, you may view the service by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com and searching her obituary notice to see the link at the bottom to join the livestream. Arrangements through First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.


