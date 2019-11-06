Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WADDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anne WADDELL


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Anne WADDELL Obituary
WADDELL, Elizabeth Anne: Jan. 26. 1934 - Nov. 1, 2019. Betty, Betty Anne, or Elizabeth: no matter her name, nobody can deny mom was a character. She loved clowning, square dancing, bridge and singing, but most of all she dearly loved her family. Predeceased by husband Stuart in 2016. She is survived by three daughters and one son, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. May you finally find the peace you so justly deserve. Love ya momma! No service. Memorial donations may be made to Penticton Regional Hospital or Autism Okanagan. Condolences may be share at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -