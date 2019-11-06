|
WADDELL, Elizabeth Anne: Jan. 26. 1934 - Nov. 1, 2019. Betty, Betty Anne, or Elizabeth: no matter her name, nobody can deny mom was a character. She loved clowning, square dancing, bridge and singing, but most of all she dearly loved her family. Predeceased by husband Stuart in 2016. She is survived by three daughters and one son, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. May you finally find the peace you so justly deserve. Love ya momma! No service. Memorial donations may be made to Penticton Regional Hospital or Autism Okanagan. Condolences may be share at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 6, 2019