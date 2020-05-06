Elizabeth "Betty" MACKENZIE
MACKENZIE, Elizabeth "Betty": 1918 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Betty MacKenzie announce her passing on Friday May 2, 2020 at the age of 102. Betty was born to Robert and Mary Allan on March 19, 1918 in the village of Cowdenbeath in the County of Fife Scotland. She married Frank MacKenzie in Edinburgh on June 11, 1938. They had two sons, Alan and Colin. In 1952 the family of four immigrated to Canada so that their sons would have more opportunity. Betty was predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary Allan; Frank, her loving husband of 56 years; sister Anne Kirkby; and her two sons Alan and Colin (both in 2017). She is survived by five grandchildren: Catherine Martindale (Bob), Ken (Debbie), Debra, Hugh and Stuart; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law Valerie and Nancy MacKenzie. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
