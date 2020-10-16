Elizabeth MOSCOSO

MOSCOSO, Elizabeth: Elizabeth, elder daughter of the late Josef & Elisabeth Follmer, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, aged 94 years. Elizabeth was the only Canadian Secretary at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti in 1955. She soon met Gerard Moscoso and they were married in 1958. She and her entrepreneurial husband developed several industries to create employment for literally thousands of the poorest in Haiti. They had acres of sugarcane, factories for essential oils for perfume, winery for Clarin (a local rum). Their successes in business lead to a life of philanthropy. One of their projects was a home for genteel elderly who had no family support. This idea was conceived by Gerard when he visited Hawthorn Retirement. On K.L.O. Road to see his mother-in-law. They also developed a well for clean water for the poor of a nearby village. Most of their charitable work was provided quietly with no thought of personal thanks or acclaim. After Gerard's death, she continued to raise funds for the blind & mute children by following a family tradition of knitting cozy slippers. She also cultivated plants for sale for the Cancer Society. Her frail health kept her in bed for almost 2 years with 24 hour nursing care. She was an inspiration to many & loved by all who knew her. Survived by her son, Robert, and her daughter, Donna, plus 5 grandchildren in Haiti. Also, her sister, Margaret and niece, Susan Wort in Kelowna. Elizabeth will be entombed with her infant darling, Catherine Joanne and her beloved husband, Gerard, in Haiti. The family is already making plans for a major project that will honor Elizabeth and help the elderly she treasured.



