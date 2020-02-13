|
|
PANKRATZ, ELROY ALEXANDER: April 9, 1936 - February 7, 2020 Elroy Alexander Pankratz was born in Mountain Lake, Minnesota on April 9, 1936. At 83 years of age, Elroy passed peacefully at Westview Place in Penticton on February 7, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. Elroy is survived by his wife Nancy and their four children: Myrna Van Cleave (Timothy); Myron Pankratz (Nicole); Mark Pankratz (Raë); and Myleen Mallach (Jay). Elroy was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church, located at 2800 South Main Street, Penticton. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook for those unable to attend. A reception with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be given to "Home of Hope" for the projects close to Elroy's heart. Tax receipts will be given for gifts over $15. www.homeofhope.ca/elroy. To read the full Obituary, or to send condolences and tributes to the family, please visit www.nunes-pottinger.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 13, 2020