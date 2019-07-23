|
WICKENHEISER, Elsie: Elsie went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 87. She leaves behind her loving family; her 8 children George, Ed, John, Doug, Robert, Arthur, Cynthia, and Diane; her 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband, Peter, and son Peter, as well as her granddaughter Emily and her sister Helena. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am, in the chapel of Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, www.heartandstroke.ca, or the Rutland Hospital Auxiliary www.kghfoundation.com/rutland-hospital-auxiliary. For more about Elsie's life or to offer condolences please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 23, 2019