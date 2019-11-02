|
WITZKE, Elsie: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elsie Witzke. With her daughter by her side, Elsie passed away peacefully at Cottonwoods Care Centre on October 28, 2019 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years Henry, by her parents Michael & Anna Witzke, and by siblings Otto, Edward, Lydia, Michael, Hedwig, Auguste, Ottylia, Heinrich, Albertina, Ida, Gustav, Theresa, Emma and Emilie. She is survived by her son Karl-Heinz, daughter Anneliese (Otto) Leinemann, granddaughters Petra and Stephanie (Budd) Stanley, her sister Herta and brothers Bruno and Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews. Born on October 19, 1920 in Michowice, Poland, Elsie immigrated to Canada with her husband and two children in 1952, settling in Rutland. A homemaker who much preferred the outdoors to being inside, she loved to work in her enormous vegetable gardens and flower gardens, and work the family orchard with her husband. Elsie's family would like to extend many thanks to the caring staff at Cottonwoods for their love and care of Mom/Oma for the last six years. A funeral service is being held on Tuesday Nov 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Drive, Kelowna. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may donate to Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com ~ 250-860-7077.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019