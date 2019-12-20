|
THALACKER Elvira: Went home to be with The Lord, on December 8, 2019 at the age of 81. Although she is now rejoicing in Heaven, she will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. She was born the youngest of 6 daughters, September 9, 1938, in a village near Odessa, in the Ukraine. She spent her early childhood in Nordlingen, Germany. At the age of 13, she immigrated to Calgary, AB, where she fell in love with and married her best friend, Karl Thalacker, in 1960. They moved to West Kelowna, with their daughters Anita and Linda in 1980, and have resided here ever since. She is survived by her husband, both daughters, 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, one sister, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends who love her dearly. She will be fondly remembered for her unshakeable faith, commitment to family, continual optimism, strong character, exceptional creativity, sweet nature and her fun loving, practical outlook on life. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday December 14 at 1:00 pm, at Grace Lutheran Church. 1162 Hudson Rd. West Kelowna. Arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre, 250-768-8925 Condolences may be left for the family at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 20, 2019