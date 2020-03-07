|
STAUBER, Emil Wolfgang: Nov. 13, 1936 - Feb. 27, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Emil Wolfgang Stauber on February 27, 2020. Emil was born in Saskatchewan, where he grew up, got married and raised children in Moose Jaw, SK before moving to Westbank in the late 1990 s. His wife (Palmyre) passed in 2005. His two children, Doug and Lynnette live in BC on the west coast. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia (Ian), and nieces and nephews Barb (Henry), Ian (Andrea), Cindy (Stuart), Darren (Stacy) and grandchildren Kyle (Sharlene) and Tyler (Sherry). He is predeceased by his brother Maxwell and sister Eleanor. Emil lived an independent life and could be found tinkering in his garage or building something during the day with his creative abilities. He liked to play practical jokes and loved to laugh. Emil loved to be surrounded by his family and many friends while cooking for them. He will be missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the future.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 7, 2020