BURNETT, Ernest: Nov. 17, 1931 - Apr. 22, 2020 Ernest (Ernie) Burnett passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, leaving behind his wife Alma, son Ewan (Jackie), daughter Una (Graeme), grandchildren Randi, Alex, Carson, Jeffrey Mackenzie and great granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Quinn. Ernie was born in Peterculter Scotland in November 1931 and immigrated to Canada in 1966 with his wife Moira and children Ewan and Una. They travelled across Canada and settled in Kelowna in 1968. He enjoyed a long career as a Denturist and after Moira's passing married Alma Nickel in 1995. The family was completed by her children Jeff (Laura), Jim (France), JoAnne (Norm) and granddaughters Genevieve and Pascal. They enjoyed 25 years of travel and laughter with family and friends, all documented by Ernie's passion for photography. We would like to thank the staff at Orchard Manor Care Home for their kindness, support and compassion made easy by Ernie's bright smile and hallway jogs. Also, we'd like to thank his Dr. Swart and Dr. Wickstrom along with Leslie Park and members of Leslie Park Fitness and Exercise Rehab who always treated him like the athlete he was.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 25, 2020