HUGHES, Eve, N.: Nov. 10, 1934 - Jan. 31, 2020 Eve Noreen Winspear Hughes passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of and predeceased by Norman Leslie Hughes, mother to Leslie Ann Winspear Potter (Christopher), predeceased by daughter, Donna Lorraine Conci (Roberto), son, Robert George Winspear Hughes, and grandson Aaron Conci. She is survived by her doting brother Alan Winspear and his wife Barbara, grandchildren, Dylan Leslie Boyle, James Ryan Boyle, Gavin Terrance Boyle, Cailyn Breanne Conci, Matthew and Megan Kuterluks, along with many other relatives, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in 1934, in Cairo, Egypt, to British Colonial parents, Robert and Cynthia Winspear, she was entitled to a life of privilege in her early years with her father being instrumental in the development of the new international airport and the glamour and prestige that went with it in that era. The family finally had to flee across Europe back to England at the onset of WWII. However always entwined in the airline industry Eve followed her Father and was employed by BOAC in London where she met her future Husband and was married not long after. Norman a Flight Engineer in the Royal Air Force was recruited by the RCAF and they were transferred to Baden Baden, Germany. They had a number of tours across Canada and back to Germany, retired in England but eventually settled in BC Canada. They had 3 children, and 7 grandchildren. Eve led a very busy and interesting life and made her career in accounting. She was a warm, sweet, loving soul who was loved by all who crossed her path and will be profoundly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Steven Anglican Church, Summerland, BC, on April 11, 2020 at 2:00pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to her favorite charity for the homeless and as she would say "God Bless".
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 28, 2020