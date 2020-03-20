Home

Evelyn May WARRINGTON


1931 - 2020
Evelyn May WARRINGTON Obituary
WARRINGTON, Evelyn May: 1931-2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Warrington. She passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 to go and join her loving husband, Aubrey. Eve is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Roland). At Eve's request there will be no service. Donations in Eve's memory can be made to the BC Cancer Society at http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 20, 2020
