ROSENBERG, Ferdinand Joseph "Fred": Ferdinand Joseph Rosenberg "Fred", of Summerland and Kelowna, passed away on October 26, 2020 a few months short of his 90th birthday. Fred was the first-born to Margaret and Pete Rosenberg in Edmonton, Alberta in 1931. He is preceded in death by former life partner June McVeigh, his brother Dave, and parents Pete and Margaret Rosenberg. He is survived by his children: Dorthy Rosenberg (Randy), Debbie Basran (Jim), Bonnie McLaughlin and Tammy Robinson (Ken), siblings: George Rosenberg (Chick), Jeanette Goetz, and Peter Rosenberg (Linda), as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will not be a service at Dad's request, but a Celebration of Life will occur at a future date. In lieu of a service, donations can be made to Nature Trust BC (https://www.naturetrust.bc.ca/
). The family of Fred wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Edward Chien, all the staff at Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna, and Lynn Machuik for their loving care and attention during his last years. For more details visit www.everdenrust.com
.