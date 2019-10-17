|
|
HORNBACK, FLORENCE AGNES (nee SHERMACK): 1927 - 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Florence announces her passing on October 14, 2019 in her home at Berwick Retirement Centre, Kamloops. Florence was born December 10, 1927 to Anton & Myrtle Shermack in Lac la Biche, Alberta. In 1946 she married Howard Hornback in Edmonton. They had two children, Robert (1949) & Judy (1953) before moving to Kelowna in 1958 where they enjoyed the Okanagan life raising their children, picking fruit, travelling & camping with family and friends. Florence and Howard spent many years as leaders of the 2nd Kelowna Boy Scouts where they had a large influence on many young lives. She worked at Safeway for 25 years before retiring and becoming an active driver volunteer, supporter of the United Church, BlueJays baseball fan and crossworder when not travelling or visiting her family. She was predeceased by her father Anton Shermack (1960), brother Roy Shermack (1962), husband Howard Hornback (1972), mother Myrtle Small (2005),sister Nellie Kremer (2014) & brother Earl Shermack (2015). Florence's family is thankful for the wonderful care and compassion shown by the nurses, care aides and staff of the Brio Unit at Berwick and a special big thankyou to Dr. Miranda DuPreez. Mom will be remembered and missed by her children Robert (Ardelle) in Oliver and Judy in Kamloops. Florence requested donations to the in lieu of flowers. Memories, thoughts and wishes can be sent to the family at [email protected] A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held in the spring in Kamloops. First Memorial Funeral Services Kamloops. 250-554-2429. www.firstmemorialkamloops.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 17, 2019