LYSZKIEWICZ, Florence: November 6, 1924 -November 16, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious mother, grandmother & great grandmother, Florence Lyszkiewicz, on November 16, 2020, at the age of 96. She passed away peacefully with family by her side. We are thankful for the years we were privileged to know one of the gentlest and kindest souls. Everyone who knew her will remember her for her enduring positivity and her love of life. Her smile radiated sunshine, warming the hearts of all who knew her. Her love for her family was centre to her being. She was predeceased by her husband, Tony, on March 20, 2017. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fae (George), Joanne (John), Leon (Cheryl), Ferne Mary (Wynn), Edward (Stephanie) and their families. She will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Florence's life will be scheduled at a later date. Should family and friends so desire, memorial donations may be sent to a charity of choice. Arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
