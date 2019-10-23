|
Parsons, Floyd Emmanuel: of Kelowna, BC passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Del, sons Rick and Reg and sisters Verna Hube and Joyce Petersen. Survived by step-daughters Trudy Berger and Bev Whiston and their families, nephews Bill Hube and Kevin Petersen and brother-in-law Paul Petersen. Floyd's family would like to acknowledge the loving care and concern he received from great-niece, Brenda Giese. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.valleyviewfuneralhomekelowna.com .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 23, 2019