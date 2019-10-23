Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
(250) 765-3147
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Emmanuel Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Emmanuel Parsons Obituary
Parsons, Floyd Emmanuel: of Kelowna, BC passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Del, sons Rick and Reg and sisters Verna Hube and Joyce Petersen. Survived by step-daughters Trudy Berger and Bev Whiston and their families, nephews Bill Hube and Kevin Petersen and brother-in-law Paul Petersen. Floyd's family would like to acknowledge the loving care and concern he received from great-niece, Brenda Giese. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.valleyviewfuneralhomekelowna.com .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now