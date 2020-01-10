|
|
GOOD, Floyd: October 17, 1930 - January 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Floyd Good of Oliver, BC on January 2, 2020. Floyd was born in Saskatchewan and moved to BC in his youth. He spent his career as a crane operator in the construction industry for over 40 years building dams, bridges and buildings that the people of BC use on a daily basis. Floyd and his wife retired to Oliver in 1990 travelling the world in winter and golfing the Okanagan in summer. He will be profoundly missed by his loving partner, Shirley Polk; son, Craig (Cathy) and daughter, Tammi (Stan); grandsons, Travis (Kerri) and Spencer; great-granddaughters, Mila and Romy; sister, Donna and brother, Percy. Floyd was predeceased by his wife, Del and brother, Matthew. Floyd will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 10, 2020