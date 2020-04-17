|
WEISS, Frances Freda: Oct. 15, 1932 - Apr. 10, 2020 We sadly announce the passing away of Frances Freda Nielsen of Kelowna. She is survived by three sons Guy, John(Val), and James (Jim)Ripley and good friend Shelley Campbell; sister Rose (Rob) Pender; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews; Tina Ripley; Maureen Veregin (nee Van Spronsen) and Erik Nielsen. She was predeceased by her parents John and Bertha Weiss; brothers Johnny (Vera) Weiss; Ken (Lorna) Weiss; sisters Ella Weiss; Gloria (Morley) Bowyer; brother-in-law Glen Nicol; Art Ripley; niece Sylvia Olsen and nephew Alerin Nicol. Fran was born on 15 October 1932 in Medicine Hat, Alberta and graduated in October of 1951 from Alexander High School in Medicine Hat, Alberta. She joined the Air Force and soon married Art Ripley. At age 36 she went to the University of Manitoba to complete her teaching license. Teaching primary and elementary school was a rewarding experience and a career that lasted until retirement. Moving from one province / territory to another was the order of the day for 18 years. Clinton, Ontario (two times) Winnipeg Manitoba (three times) Mcdonald, Manitoba and Whitehorse, Yukon. She would smile describing the short term employment she had with all the moving: typist, drug store clerk, clerk typist, and foster mother to three native children. In 1976 she married Erik Nielsen and they settled in Kelowna area then later to Chilliwack. Fran was an avid Bridge Player and enjoyed her small raised garden and feeding the rented chickens at her complex. Above all Fran was known as an extremely kind and thoughtful person and will be missed by her family and friends. A legacy website will be available online under www.jimripley.ca/fran. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Gospel Mission of Kelowna would be appreciated.
