Brent Frances Mary (née Fraser): of Surrey, BC, passed away on September 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in North Vancouver in 1942 to Finlay and Margaret (Peggy) Fraser, Fran was 77 at the time of her passing. Raised in Hedley, BC, she grew up across the street from David Brent. They married in 1962, and Fran and Dave raised their two sons in Burnaby, Langley, and Surrey, BC. David predeceased her in 2008, after 45 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Michael & Debbie, Gary & Suzanne, her Granddaughter and husband, Kirsten & Richard, and her Great Grandchildren, Torben & Tecwyn, as well as her sisters, Sheila and Jackie. Fishing trips to the Interior sparked an interest in wildflower photography that grew into a dedication to express herself as an artist. Her watercolours and pen and ink work were a vital part of her later years. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 27, at 11:00 AM at the Northview Golf & Country Club, 6857 - 168 Street, Surrey, BC. If you have a kind thought of Fran, please respond to [email protected] All are welcome to join us in filling the canvases yet unpainted.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 11, 2019