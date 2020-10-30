POLLOCK, Francis Douglas: Dr. Francis Douglas Pollock (Queen's Med '62) The opera ended The curtain closed A second of silence Then thunderous applause. It is with tremendous sadness and heavy hearts that we say farewell to Doug Pollock. After an extremely brave and lengthy battle with cancer, Doug passed away peacefully at home, on October 21, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Victoria Beth (nee Emslie), of 58 years; his daughters, Heather Jane Gaucher (Marc), Alison Ruth Dyck (Trevor), and Susan Louisa Pollock (Darren Williams); his grandchildren, Madeleine Victoria Gaucher, Benjamin James Gaucher, Natasha Michelle Dyck, Matthew Joel Dyck, Huia Frances Burkowski Pollock and Ferus Jesse Burkowski Pollock; his sister Eleanor Louise Dills (Scott); his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Harold Stockwell Pollock and Phyllis Smith Pollock. Doug was born in Kingston, Ontario, on June 18, 1938. From a young age, he was an industrious fellow, raising rabbits and delivering the Globe and Mail on his blue 3-speed Raleigh bicycle. Family road trips and picnics, as well as summers spent on Rockland Island, were special memories he had of his childhood. Doug remained in Kingston until 1962, when he graduated from Queen's School of Medicine and married Beth. They moved to Montreal for his internship at the Montreal General Hospital. A year later the couple set sail for Europe, where they rented a car and camped in a tent for 80 nights all over Western Europe. They settled in Beckenham Kent, England where Doug did obstetrical training at the maternity hospital. The little town was on the outskirts of London. Covent Garden beckoned. Only a short train ride to Victoria Station from home, and they were in the lap of London. This amazing cultural experience would change their lives. They spent all their free evenings at any opera or ballet they could find. They fell in love with both, as they sat "up in the gods" on benches with other young people. They felt that the performers were singing and dancing just for them. They wandered all over London to the art galleries and the historical corners of the city. Upon returning to Montreal in 1964, Doug completed a year of internal medicine, again at the Montreal General. Then it was off to Kelowna B.C. to the Underhill Clinic as a family physician. Upon arriving in the Okanagan Valley in 1965, Doug felt as though he had arrived in paradise! Such was Doug's outlook on life, always taking joy in, and celebrating, the beauty and uniqueness of the image, the culture, the story, the individual and the song. Eventually, Doug joined other physicians to form Group One Medical, where he stayed until retiring, after 43 years of practice. His partners were more than medical colleagues; they were like family. They completed the Ski to Sea race, ran together after work and shared in both joys and sorrows. Doug had a lifelong dedication to, and enthusiasm for, the practice of medicine. He cared deeply for the well-being of his patients, and he delivered many Kelowna babies. His sage medical advice was also appreciated, and relied upon, by his family members throughout the years, and it was reassuring to us that there was always a 'doctor in the house'. Living in Kelowna afforded Doug the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports, including swimming, canoeing, sailing, windsurfing, jogging, cycling, golfing and skiing. Though he never felt that he had mastered the moguls, he was always keen to give the 'black diamond' runs at Big White another try! Numerous camping excursions, in our trusty 'Scout', took the family through the Rockies and across Canada and the United States. The annual father/daughter camping trip, with close family friends to Osoyoos, was a highlight of many summers. Doug was a fearless group leader of Okanagan Mission Secondary School hiking trips to Lake O'Hara; to this day, his group members remember his encouraging ways and his sense of fun. Doug was a source of inspiration and calm strength for those who knew him. He cared about his family, his friends, his patients, the environment, and people and places everywhere. He was supportive of family members' endeavours, no matter how big or small. His heartfelt questions and quiet advice were evidence of this, and his words of wisdom, "Take it easy!" and "Just bite the bullet!", will be forever remembered. He boldly demonstrated a love of life, taking joy in simple pleasures and making the most of every moment. He spent hours in his garden at "5040" and was always so proud to have his home-grown vegetables enjoyed by family and friends, especially when the meal included a juicy steak and was accompanied by a glass of good red wine. Trips to Dairy Queen for vanilla milkshakes with his grandkids, and hours spent playing and splashing in Okanagan Lake with them, brought a smile of contentment to his face. Doug was a compassionate, humble, gentle and usually quiet soul, always curious to know more of many subjects. He had a passion for travel, and he explored the world with his camera in tow. He would study each country diligently before and after a trip. He was happy to share his knowledge and his adventures, through his amazing photographic slides, and he had a story to go along with each one. He had a great interest in politics and followed the news cycle regularly. Doug also loved to watch hockey with his grandchildren. He would good-naturedly show support for their favourite teams, even when they were playing against his beloved Vancouver Canucks. Sadly, he was still waiting for his team to bring home the Stanley Cup. Doug was a fierce Scrabble competitor; when it came to that game, winning was always the goal. Music always played a big part in Doug's life. As a teenager, he received a monthly jazz record from the Columbia Record Club. His tastes changed over the years, and he took more interest in classical music, especially opera, which he found bewitching. He would spend hours in the evenings with an opera record or CD playing, his headphones on, and the libretto on his lap. If he did not know an opera, he would read up on it. His opera friends know that he was not afraid to weep when an opera ended in tragedy. Now, we who loved him, weep too. But, his suffering is over; he is at peace. His presence in our lives shaped us. We shall remember his kindness to others, his great generosity of spirit, his zest for life and his fortitude in death. Fare thee well dear soul and may all the angels welcome you with song. Thank you to all the people who helped him over the past years of his illness. Special thanks to Dr. Rachel Carver, Deanna Hammer and the palliative care team, and the many other physicians, nurses, caregivers, and pharmacists who gave so willingly of their knowledge and compassion. Also, we wish to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support at this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. "Bravo, Bravo!"



