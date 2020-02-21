|
GREENWOOD, Francis William Reginald, "Reg": Oct 18, 1928 - Feb 17, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Reg Greenwood. After a series of medical issues causing declining health and vitality, he passed peacefully in Penticton hospital in the early hours of February 17th. Reg is survived by his wife of 32 years, Darlene, and his seven children; Larry (Val), Rick, Karen (Neil), Steve (Gail), Allen (Colleen), Lois, and Annette. Through this wonderful family, Reg has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that have blessed his life. Reg is also survived by his two sisters, Marion Salting (Buck) and Betty Peters. He also has stepchildren through his marriage to Darlene; Greg (Bonnie), Ken (Alice), and Terri (Damon) with many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren that know him lovingly as family. It is with gratitude that special thanks be extended to a grand-daughter, Amy Wall for all the loving logistics support to Reg and Darlene helping them with the many appointments and needs of elderly living. As well, a special thanks goes to all the doctors and support medical staff that have guided his health support. Reg has been very active through his life with the Knights of Pythias and is known and thought of fondly by many friends and acquaintances. There will be a memorial service planned to celebrate Reg's life in the Spring once the winter weather has passed, and notice will be posted in advance so that those who would like to come and share their stories can attend.
