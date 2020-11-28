SOUCY, Francois: June 19 1934 - November 25 2020. Lisa Paladino is announcing the passing of Frank who is now with his fellow veterans in Quebec. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 30 years. He is predeceased by Pauline Soucy; brothers, Roger and Theodore Soucy; and sister, Anita Cupido. He is survived by his brother, Gilbert Soucy and sister, Lauri Greonweg; Richard Cupido, Annette Soucy, and Dorothy Soucy, as well as nieces and nephews. He is survived by many of his English relatives. Frank is also remembered by Mary McBain and Kelly Steeg with whom we love dearly. Frank is also survived by Stephen Soucy, Lisa, Angelo and Daniel Paladino. Thank you to all the staff at Millcreek Village Nursing home and Frank's Medical team in Kelowna B.C. for their dedicated care.