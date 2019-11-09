|
PETER, Frank: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Hospice House on November 3, 2019, 26 days before his 57th birthday. He is survived by his loving family: parents Eduard and Agnes; brother Ronald (Lori) and their children Katherine (Nathan) Hind and David Kolenich; brother David (Anita) and their children Kendra, Jeremy and Hannah; sister-in-law Helga Schouten and her children Sven and Karl Peterson, and Lydia Peter; as well as his family of co-workers at Pires Brothers Concrete. He was sadly predeceased by his brother Gordon in 2015. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Dr, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019