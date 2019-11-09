Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank PETER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank PETER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank PETER Obituary
PETER, Frank: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Hospice House on November 3, 2019, 26 days before his 57th birthday. He is survived by his loving family: parents Eduard and Agnes; brother Ronald (Lori) and their children Katherine (Nathan) Hind and David Kolenich; brother David (Anita) and their children Kendra, Jeremy and Hannah; sister-in-law Helga Schouten and her children Sven and Karl Peterson, and Lydia Peter; as well as his family of co-workers at Pires Brothers Concrete. He was sadly predeceased by his brother Gordon in 2015. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Dr, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -