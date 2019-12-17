Home

Fowler, Fred: With deep sadness we announce the passing of Fred Fowler at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on December 10, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Marg, his daughters Vicki Blue, Janice Cutting and his son Doug Fowler. Grandchildren Adam, Shane, Chad and Ryan. Extended family Janet Bandelon (Frank), Gord Cameron (Kim) and their children Paige and Rory. As per Fred's request, there will be no formal service. A Celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be sent to Fred's family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 17, 2019
