MALLOFF, Fred: Sept. 24, 1938 - March 18, 2020 Fred passed away peacefully at Westview Place South in Penticton at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his wife Lola and his brother John as well as many more relatives and friends. We would like to thank his physician Dr. Van der Westhuizen and the wonderful staff at Westview Place South for their attentive care of Fred. May he Rest in Peace. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com. To Those I Love And Those Who Loved Me When I am gone, release me, let me go… I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears; Be happy that we had these precious years. So grieve a while for me if grieve you must; Then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part, So bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on; So if you need me, call and I will come, Though you can't see me or touch me, I'll be near And if you listen with your heart, you'll hear, All of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say "welcome home".
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 27, 2020