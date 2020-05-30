GUMPEL, Frederick Charles: Apr. 10, 1928 - May 24, 2020 I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of my Dad, Fred Gumpel on May 24. He passed away in Penticton Hospital after a pretty heroic battle recovering from surgery at age 92. On any given day you may have seen Dad in his later years walking in the upper areas of Prairie Valley Road. He loved the outdoors, walking, gardening, animals of any variety; and a beer pretty much in that order. Any who knew him would agree that he was a great neighbor, a kind hearted man, and had a dry but very witty sense of humor. As his son, I am so fortunate and proud to have had him as a Dad. He was a great father and friend to me and I will miss him so much. Mom has been gone since 1995 and my oldest brother passed in 2014. My eldest son passed in 2015 so it has been a tough go for Dad and for all of us. Fred, affectionately known to family as Derf is survived by myself, Mike Gumpel, my brother Norm and our cousin Ursula. Dads sister and only sibling, passed away just a few weeks ago at age 94 in Switzerland where he too was born and raised. Of course, he is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as some great nieces and nephews back in Switzerland. So long Dad. We're just my last breath away from meeting up again. Like you said just the other day, "Its been really great knowing you." Instead of a service, and at Dad's request, the family is inviting neighbors and friends to drop in casually for a short visit and snack to his home at 15922 Verrier Street in upper Summerland between 12 and 4 pm on Saturday, June 13th. We re hoping some of you may have a story or two to share, and so, regarding our current Covid-19 situation, we ask that you respect social-distancing and filter through a few at a time. If there's a few too many vehicles or people for your liking, please walk or drive around the block a couple of times until it looks safe! In lieu of flowers which Dad also loved by the way, he asked that you feed a bird or love up a dog in his memory!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store