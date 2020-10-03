1/1
Frieda HINRICHS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINRICHS, Frieda: August 29, 1926 - September 23, 2020 On Wednesday September 23, 2020, Mrs. Frieda Hinrichs of Penticton passed away peacefully at McKinney Place Extended Care after a short decline at the age of 94 years. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Rita Hinrichs in 1946; husband Gerjet Hinrichs in 2003 and sister Himma Schuster in 2013. Frieda will be fondly remembered by her loving family including nephews Reinhard (Marion) Schuster, Gerhard (Monika) Schuster, Axel (Helga) Frömming, and Heinz (Waltrout) Frömming; nieces Renate Weicher and Anita (Friedrich) Depperman as well as many great, great-great nieces, nephews and friends. She partnered with her husband running a "broiler" chicken farm and was a fabulous cook, housewife and hostess. Frieda enjoyed frequent visits home to Germany to see family and to various sun destinations. After they retired, Frieda and Gerjet often spent winters down south in their motor home. She also hosted the most amazing tea parties. Frieda and her husband were very active in their local Seventh-day Adventist Church, and were a big part of the music industry with their duets. A graveside service was held at the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Penticton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Donations are gratefully accepted for the Penticton Seventh-day Adventist Church-Community Services. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium
5855 Hemlock Street
Oliver, BC V0H 1T0
(250)498-0167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved