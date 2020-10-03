HINRICHS, Frieda: August 29, 1926 - September 23, 2020 On Wednesday September 23, 2020, Mrs. Frieda Hinrichs of Penticton passed away peacefully at McKinney Place Extended Care after a short decline at the age of 94 years. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Rita Hinrichs in 1946; husband Gerjet Hinrichs in 2003 and sister Himma Schuster in 2013. Frieda will be fondly remembered by her loving family including nephews Reinhard (Marion) Schuster, Gerhard (Monika) Schuster, Axel (Helga) Frömming, and Heinz (Waltrout) Frömming; nieces Renate Weicher and Anita (Friedrich) Depperman as well as many great, great-great nieces, nephews and friends. She partnered with her husband running a "broiler" chicken farm and was a fabulous cook, housewife and hostess. Frieda enjoyed frequent visits home to Germany to see family and to various sun destinations. After they retired, Frieda and Gerjet often spent winters down south in their motor home. She also hosted the most amazing tea parties. Frieda and her husband were very active in their local Seventh-day Adventist Church, and were a big part of the music industry with their duets. A graveside service was held at the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Penticton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Donations are gratefully accepted for the Penticton Seventh-day Adventist Church-Community Services. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com