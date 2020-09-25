1/1
Friedrich Gottfried PRECHEL
PRECHEL, Friedrich Gottfried: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred in his 88th year. He passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit at Penticton Regional Hospital, following a battle with cancer. Fred will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years Margaret, son Dave (Angela), daughter Sheri (Stef), and the love of his life, his grandson Cooper. Fred is survived by his brother Ted (Anne) of Vernon, nephews Terry (Brenda) of Kelowna & Rick (Cindy) of Edmonton and their families. Fred was a commercial printer by trade. He enjoyed his time with the Auxiliary Police Program (10 years) and also Citizens on Patrol. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Moog & Friends Hospice House. We wish to thank Dr. P. Louw and all the nurses who kept Fred comfortable. No service by request. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
