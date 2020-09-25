PRECHEL, Friedrich Gottfried: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred in his 88th year. He passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit at Penticton Regional Hospital, following a battle with cancer. Fred will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years Margaret, son Dave (Angela), daughter Sheri (Stef), and the love of his life, his grandson Cooper. Fred is survived by his brother Ted (Anne) of Vernon, nephews Terry (Brenda) of Kelowna & Rick (Cindy) of Edmonton and their families. Fred was a commercial printer by trade. He enjoyed his time with the Auxiliary Police Program (10 years) and also Citizens on Patrol. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Moog & Friends Hospice House. We wish to thank Dr. P. Louw and all the nurses who kept Fred comfortable. No service by request. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com