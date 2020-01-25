|
KOVACS, Gabor "Garry": 1938 - 2020 With great sadness, the family of Garry Kovacs announce the passing of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Garry passed away peacefully at his home in West Kelowna on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Fran; his two sons Randall (Michele) and Kenneth (Alicia), and granddaughter Sarah. He also has one sister, Vera, living in Stockholm, Sweden. After leaving Hungary in 1956, Garry came to Canada and soon met the love of his life, Fran. He lived his entire adult life in the Kelowna area, raising his family and enjoyed a career as a successful businessman. Garry took amazing photos, was an avid model railroad builder, enjoyed his 1960's Ford Mustangs and spent time with his dog, Heidi. He will be missed by all who knew him and said recently that he lived a full life and felt good about his accomplishments. Garry was truly loved and will be in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am at the Truth Now Tabernacle, located at 1408 Ethel Street, Kelowna, BC. For additional information, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 25, 2020