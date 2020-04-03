|
SMALLWOOD, Gary: May 12, 1940 - March 25, 2020 It's with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Gary Smallwood. He was 79. Gary was born in Moose Jaw, SK on May 12, 1940. After a successful business career, he retired to Penticton in 1992. Gary loved to golf and sit outside on a beautiful sunny day, cooking something delicious on the BBQ, a cold drink in hand and entertaining his guests. He was so proud of his family and loved them dearly; he had a kind and gentle heart, he was honest, hard working and his word was his bond and he truly enjoyed people. Gary leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Loretta; his daughter, Teresa (Guy) Martin; granddaughters, Alyssa and Jessica; and brother Vaughan. When you think of Gary, please raise a glass or two and honor this wonderful man that I was so lucky to call my Dad. He will be forever loved beyond measure. There will be no celebration at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association may do so at https://diabetes.ca/donate. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 3, 2020