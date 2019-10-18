|
|
TEW, Gary: 74, passed of an ongoing case of Metastatic Melanoma on October 11, 2019. With his wife and daughter by his side and many loved ones in waiting he passed gracefully and with valor, finally able to rest. An announcement will be made at a future date for a celebration of life in Gary's honour, Spring/Summer 2020. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 18, 2019